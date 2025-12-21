Bangladesh Arrests Two More Suspects in Lynching of Hindu Shopkeeper in Rangpur

Bangladesh authorities on December 21 arrested two more suspects in connection with the lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 12.

The 45-year-old grocery store owner was beaten to death by a mob on December 13 in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur district, reportedly following rumours of a blasphemous social media post attributed to him.

Police said the latest arrests were carried out during overnight operations, during which weapons believed to have been used in the attack were seized. Rangpur Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ferdous Ali said the investigation is progressing steadily, and efforts are underway to track down any remaining individuals linked to the incident.

A district-level three-member committee has also been constituted to probe possible administrative or security lapses that may have contributed to the violence.

The killing has intensified concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly in the aftermath of the political upheaval in August 2024. Human rights organisations have reported a rise in targeted attacks on minority communities, prompting authorities to step up security around temples and other sensitive community locations in the region.

