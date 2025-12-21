Bangladesh Mob Attack Leaves BNP Leader’s 7 Year-Old Daughter Dead, Family Critically Injured

A seven-year-old girl was burnt to death while her father and two sisters sustained severe injuries after protestors set ablaze the residence of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Belal Hossain in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila on Sunday, according to The Daily Star.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. at Hossain’s home. Belal, a businessman and assistant organising secretary of Bhabaniganj Union BNP, along with his daughters, 16-year-old Salma Akter and 14-year-old Samia Akter, suffered critical burn injuries.

Belal’s mother, Hazera Begum, said that miscreants locked the doors and set the house on fire using petrol, though she could not identify the perpetrators. “I went to sleep after dinner. Around 1:00 a.m., I saw through the window that my son’s tin-shed house was on fire. I ran out screaming, but found both doors locked. Eventually, my son broke down the door and escaped. His wife, Nazma, managed to get out with their four-month-old infant, Abir Hossain, and six-year-old son, Habib. My granddaughters, Salma, Samia, and Ayesha, were sleeping in one of the rooms. Two of them were rescued with severe burns, but the youngest, Ayesha, was burned to death inside. Belal was also badly burned,” she said.

The police visited the site and confirmed the details to The Daily Star, stating: “We are investigating who committed this act and the motive behind it.”

Dr. Arup Pal, residential medical officer of Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, said the father and his two teenage daughters were brought to the emergency department around 2:00 a.m. Belal remains admitted at the hospital, while the daughters were referred to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, with about 50–60% of their bodies burnt.

The attack occurred amid nationwide protests following the murder of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. Hadi was later flown abroad for treatment but succumbed to his injuries in Singapore on Thursday.

The unrest spread beyond the capital, with demonstrators attempting to march toward Indian diplomatic sites and vandalising properties linked to the former ruling Awami League. Hadi’s funeral was held on Saturday in Dhaka under heightened security, with a large crowd in attendance. Authorities continue to investigate the killing and security lapses, keeping law enforcement on high alert to prevent further violence.

