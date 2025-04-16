Fresh Arrest Warrants Issued Against Sheikh Hasina, Her Son, & 16 Others

A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday issued fresh arrest warrants against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wajed, and 16 others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allocation of residential plots on the outskirts of Dhaka, reports said.

A court official said, “Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s court issued the warrants in two cases over the irregularities in acquiring plots in Purbachal New Town, taking into consideration the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) chargesheets."

According to a prosecution lawyer, the majority of the accused are former government officials. The court has directed police to submit a status report by April 29 on whether the self-exiled former premier and other accused have been apprehended.

Judge Zakir Hossain instructed officers-in-charge of more than a dozen police stations across Dhaka and other parts of the country to submit updates on the execution of the arrest orders. The ACC has informed the court that all individuals named in the case are currently absconding.

This is not the first time the court has taken action in connection to land-related corruption allegations. Earlier, the same court had issued arrest warrants against Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and 48 others for allegedly acquiring land illegally through the abuse of political influence.

In addition to the land-related cases, Hasina is facing multiple serious charges including mass murders, crimes against humanity, and enforced disappearances.