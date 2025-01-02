Bangladesh Court Denies Bail to Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

A Bangladesh court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who has been detained on charges of sedition.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Md Saiful Islam, denied the bail request after a 30-minute hearing conducted under heightened security measures. Das, a former monk of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), has been in custody for over 42 days.

A team of 11 lawyers represented Das during the hearing, as per reports. His bail petition described the charges as "false and fabricated," citing his health issues, including diabetes and respiratory ailments, as reasons for release.

Radha Raman Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, expressed disappointment over the decision, calling the development "sad." He urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure justice for the detained monk.

"The entire world was watching this case. Everyone hoped that Chinmoy Prabhu would gain freedom in the new year. Bangladesh’s government must ensure justice." he said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested near Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25. The arrest followed sedition charges stemming from allegations that Das raised a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag during an event in Chattogram on October 25.

Tensions surrounding the case have been high. Protests by Das’s supporters escalated into violent clashes with law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, resulting in the death of a lawyer.

Earlier bail hearings faced delays as Das's legal representatives reported receiving threats. On December 11, a Chattogram court denied bail on procedural grounds, stating that Das lacked a lawyer’s letter of attorney on his behalf.

The case has drawn significant domestic and international attention, with critics raising concerns over the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh.