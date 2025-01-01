Assam CM Links Bangladesh Textile Collapse to Rising Infiltration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking on Wednesday addressed the ongoing economic crisis in Bangladesh, attributing the infiltration of Bangladeshi workers into Indian states largely to the collapse of the country’s once-thriving textile industry.
He noted that, while over 1,000 infiltrators have been apprehended and pushed back recently, there has been no detection of Hindu infiltrators in Assam over the past five months.
“The numbers of Bangladeshi Hindus entering India are very low. Whoever wanted to come would have done so 40 years ago, but many chose to stay due to their attachment to their land,” Sarma explained, stressing that India should not encourage further migration of Bangladeshi Hindus.
Further shedding light on the issue, the Chief Minister raised concerns over certain textile industry owners allegedly incentivizing the migration of Bangladeshi workers.
“Some textile industry owners are encouraging migration due to the collapse of Bangladesh’s textile sector amid political unrest. This issue has been taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the governments of frontier states like West Bengal and Tripura,” Sarma added.
He highlighted the growing pattern of infiltration in Assam and its neighboring states, with an average of 20–25 infiltrators being apprehended daily. “The real challenge lies in the number of individuals who manage to cross undetected,” he remarked, pointing to the need for stronger border security.
Emphasizing the importance of heightened vigilance, Sarma revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had advised all border states to strengthen security measures.
“During the NEC meeting, the Home Minister urged us to remain alert along the borders. We are taking his advice seriously and tightening our security network,” Sarma said.
He also touched upon efforts to combat the jihadi threat from across the border, sharing that the Assam Police, in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), had arrested 23 individuals and seized a significant number of weapons.
“We are conducting operations in coordination with the NIA and IB, including arrests in Bengal and Kerala,” he added.
Shifting focus to the state's progress, Sarma outlined Assam’s economic growth, revealing that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had risen to Rs 6.43 lakh crore in 2024, with an ambitious target of Rs 7.12 lakh crore for 2025.
“We are well on track to making Assam a million-dollar economy,” he stated, sharing his vision for the state’s future, which includes inclusive growth and modern infrastructure.
To further support citizens, Sarma launched several transformative initiatives, including a zero-cost insurance scheme for government employees, offering Rs 10 lakh coverage for natural deaths and up to Rs 1 crore for accidental deaths.
The Chief Minister also introduced the “Swagata Swatirtha” online portal, which will streamline transfer processes for third and fourth-grade employees, ensuring transparency and eliminating manual interventions.
In addition, Sarma unveiled a women empowerment scheme aimed at supporting 30 lakh women over three years, with financial aid provided in tiers. Women will receive Rs 10,000 in the first year, Rs 25,000 in the second (half funded by banks), and Rs 50,000 in the third year.
“This initiative will economically empower women and pave the way for self-sufficiency,” Sarma emphasized, concluding his address with a vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Assam.