Bangladesh Crisis: 24 Burnt Alive After Mob Sets Hotel on Fire

In a tragic incident in Bangladesh, at least 24 people, including an Indonesian national, were killed when a mob set fire to a hotel in Joshor district.
The incident occurred late on Monday (August 5), after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, according to local journalists.
The victims, mostly hotel guests, were trapped inside the Zabir International Hotel, owned by Shahin Chakkladar, the general secretary of the district Awami League. The fire was reportedly started by an unidentified group opposed to the Awami League regime, which targeted the ground floor of the hotel. The flames quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping those inside.
A local journalist in Dhaka told that the bodies of 24 victims were found by doctors at Joshor General Hospital, with fears that more victims could be discovered in the charred remains of the hotel.
This incident is part of a broader wave of violence that has engulfed Bangladesh since Prime Minister Hasina's sudden resignation and departure from the country.
As news of her exit spread, angry mobs vandalized the residences and businesses of Awami League leaders and activists across the country, including the party's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue.
The country plunged into chaos on Monday following Hasina's departure, with the military stepping in to address the power vacuum. The situation in Bangladesh remains tense as widespread violence and unrest continue to erupt across the nation.