Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus To Lead Bangladesh's Interim Govt

In a significant political development, Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, according to a report by the Dhaka Tribune.
The announcement was made by President Shahabuddin's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin.
The decision came after a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which has been at the forefront of recent protests in the country. Joynal Abedin mentioned that the remaining members of the interim government will be finalized after consultations with various political parties.
On Tuesday, a 13-member delegation from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement visited Bangabhaban, the presidential residence, to discuss the current political situation and the formation of the interim government. This meeting also included discussions with the chiefs of the three armed forces.
Bangladesh has been experiencing a volatile political climate, which escalated following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5 amid mounting protests. Initially sparked by student demands to end the government job quota system, these protests quickly evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.
In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her departure from the country, President Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the national parliament to pave the way for an interim administration. This decision was made during a meeting involving military leaders, political party representatives, civil society members, and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
In a further development, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released from jail, according to a statement from the president's office. The statement also confirmed the release of individuals detained during the student protests, with many already freed.