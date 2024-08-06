Bangladesh: Everyone Detained, Arrested Over Protests To Be Released

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu in a televised address on Monday said that everyone detained and arrested during the violent protests will be released and the families of those killed and injured will receive compensation.
This comes following a meeting with the chiefs of the three military forces, political leaders, eminent citizens and protest coordinators at the Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President.
President Shahabuddin said that the parliament will be dissolved shortly and an interim government will be constituted. "The interim government will hold an election as soon as possible after discussing with all the parties and stakeholders," he said.
BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's immediate release was also unanimously approved during the meeting. The consensus was to keep communal harmony intact at all costs.
Meanwhile, a condolence resolution was also taken remembering those who lost their lives in the anti-quota protests that turned violent. During the meeting it was decided that looting and other violent activities will be dealt with strongly.
The meeting was attended by BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party's GM Quader, Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagrik Oikya, Hefazat-e-Islam's Mamunul Haque, Mufti Monir Kasemi and Mahabubur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islam's Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Sheikh Md Masood, Major General Fazle Rabbi (retd), Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmad of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Junaid Saki of Mass Solidarity Movement, Advocate Golam Sarwar Jewel of Mass Rights Council, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul and Firoz Ahmad and Abdullah Al Hossain, Arif Talukder, Omar Faruq and Mobashwera Karim Mimi, coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, and engineer Md Anisur Rahman, according to The Business Standard.