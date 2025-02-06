Bangladesh in Turmoil: Mujib’s House Razed as Protesters Call for Hasina’s Trial

Dhaka witnessed a night of unrest as protesters torched and tore down parts of the historic Dhanmondi-32 residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The attack, fueled by social media calls to demolish what was termed a “pilgrimage site of fascism,” unfolded ahead of a scheduled "Bulldozer Procession" event at 9:00 pm.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the premises around 8:00 pm—an hour before the planned procession—and began dismantling the building with shovels and hammers. A mural of Mujib was also wrecked, according to eyewitness accounts. By 9:30 pm, the structure was set ablaze, and by midnight, heavy machinery, including a crane and an excavator, had arrived, leading to the partial demolition of the building.

The protest was reportedly in response to allegations of “anti-Bangladesh activities” by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to Delhi on August 5. Slogans demanding Hasina’s execution and the banning of the Awami League echoed through the streets as demonstrators gathered.

Security forces were present but largely inactive. While army personnel took position on the main street at 9:30 pm, they later withdrew. Police were stationed nearby but did not intervene. Firefighters had yet to reach the site by midnight.

In a related incident, around 11:00 pm, protesters set fire to Sudha Sadan, the Dhanmondi residence of Hasina’s late husband, nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah. The Fire Service confirmed receiving reports of both incidents and stated they were “acting according to the situation.”

Despite mounting tensions, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officials claimed they had no prior knowledge of an attack on Dhanmondi-32. However, social media posts, including those from platforms like “Basherkella” and the “People’s Activists Coalition (PAC),” openly called for the demolition hours before the event. Paris-based vlogger Pinaki Bhattacharya also urged his followers to “finish it off this time.”

At a press conference earlier in the day, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of Students Against Discrimination, warned media outlets against broadcasting Hasina’s speech, labeling her a “butcher” responsible for 2,000 deaths. He asserted that any outlet airing her remarks would be seen as supporting “pro-Awami media.”

Authorities, including Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam, and DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, did not respond to inquiries about the violence.

The situation remains tense in Dhaka as the aftermath of the destruction unfolds.

