23 Killed in Communal Violence Across Bangladesh in 4.5 Months: Report

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

A total of 174 incidents of communal violence have occurred across Bangladesh in the past four and a half months, resulting in the deaths of 23 people, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

The report, presented at a press conference at the National Press Club on Thursday (January 30), stated that between August 21 and December 31 last year, communal violence was particularly prevalent in rural areas.

The council also documented nine cases of sexual violence and rape, 64 attacks on places of worship, 15 arrests and assaults over alleged blasphemy, 38 incidents of vandalism, looting, and arson targeting homes and businesses, and 25 cases of forced land and property seizures.

The council's acting general secretary, Monindra Kumar Nath, delivered the keynote speech at the event, which was attended by President Trio Dr. Nim Chandra Bhowmik, Ushatan Talukder, Nirmol Rozario, and other senior members, including Bhikkhu Sunanda Priya, Professor Niranjan Karmakar, and Advocate Dipankar Ghosh.

