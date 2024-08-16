Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief Assures PM Modi Of Hindus' Safety

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Interim government Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the interim government would prioritise the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Modi had a telephone conversation with Dr Yunus and discussed issues of mutual interest.
During the call, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh, according to the Indian Prime Minister's Office.
He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives. Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.
The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities. Sharing the information on X, PM Modi said they exchanged views on the prevailing situation.
Yunus told Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when the Indian Prime Minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities, read a statement from the chief adviser's press wing.
He said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated and he is inviting Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues of the minority protection.
He also said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country.
Prime Minister Modi invited Dr Yunus to join the 'Third Voice of Global South Summit' to be hosted virtually by New Delhi on Saturday. The chief adviser has agreed to join the summit virtually from Dhaka.
He said his interim government has taken over as a result of the student movement. This is a Second Revolution of Bangladesh and his government will fulfil the desire of the democratic aspirations of the students and people, he said.
The chief adviser said his government is committed to making all state apparatus fully functional and effective and ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country.