Bangladesh Police Assure Peaceful Durga Puja Celebrations Amid High Alert

Masum Billah, Bangladesh
Inspector General of Police Mainul Islam of Bangladesh has announced that there is no specific threat concerning Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
Speaking at an event at the Tourist Police Headquarters in Dhaka, he emphasized that police will maintain a high alert and ensure comprehensive security for the celebrations.
Islam assured that the Hindu community would be able to celebrate the festival peacefully, as police are committed to providing full security.
Addressing concerns about insufficient police patrol teams, he stated that operations had resumed at full capacity, and damaged patrol vehicles have been replaced. Alternative arrangements have also been made to facilitate patrolling in remote areas.
Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan echoed these sentiments, announcing that police would be stationed at every puja mandap to ensure a safe environment for the festivities. He revealed that security measures are being implemented in three phases: pre-puja, during puja, and the immersion of the goddess Durga.
Hassan urged the leaders of the Puja Udjapn Parishad to ensure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems are operational around the clock during the celebrations and to appoint volunteers to assist police in maintaining order. He encouraged the public to contact the national emergency service 999 or local police stations if needed.
The DMP chief expressed hope that Durga Puja would be celebrated in a festive and peaceful manner through collective efforts from all stakeholders. Senior police officials and leaders from the Hindu community were also present at the meeting, reinforcing the commitment to a safe celebration.