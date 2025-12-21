Indian Visa Services Suspended in Chittagong Amid Bangladesh Protests

India has temporarily suspended visa operations at its Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong following escalating protests in Bangladesh, triggered by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The suspension will remain in effect “until further notice,” the IVAC confirmed on its website.

Protests in Chittagong late Thursday escalated into violence, with several media houses, cultural centres, and political offices coming under attack.

A large crowd also attempted to storm the Indian Assistant High Commission, prompting a swift response from security forces.

“Due to a recent security incident at AHCI Chittagong, Indian visa operations at IVAC Chittagong will remain suspended from 21/12/2025 until further notice. An announcement for reopening will be made after reviewing the situation,” the centre stated.

In recent days, demonstrations have been reported near the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chittagong, with protesters demanding accountability for Osman Hadi’s death.

On Thursday, dozens marched toward the office of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Rajshahi, calling for the “repatriation of all the killers, including Sheikh Hasina.”

India resumed operations at its IVAC in Dhaka this week after a temporary closure due to security concerns linked to anti-India protests. Located at Jamuna Future Park, the Dhaka IVAC serves as the principal centre for all Indian visa services in the capital.

The escalation prompted India to summon Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to lodge a formal diplomatic protest over threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory statements by political leaders.

Bangladesh currently has five IVAC centres, located in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Chittagong, and Sylhet. The Chittagong suspension marks a significant disruption to visa services in the northeastern port city and underscores growing diplomatic tensions following widespread anti-India demonstrations.

