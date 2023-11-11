Bangladesh Opposition Urges China To Prioritize Public Will Amidst Electoral Concerns

Masum Billah
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the principal opposition, has called upon China to heed the will and interests of the Bangladeshi people, following remarks made by Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen on November 9 in Dhaka.
In a carefully worded statement signed by senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the BNP acknowledged the Chinese envoy's call for adherence to the constitution and participation in upcoming elections. However, the party expressed reservations about the alignment of these comments with the genuine sentiments of the Bangladeshi population.
Highlighting its unwavering respect for the constitution, the BNP accused the ruling Awami League of manipulating it through controversial amendments to secure continued power through alleged vote rigging. The party cited the 2014 and 2018 elections as evidence that conducting free and fair elections under the current government was a challenging proposition.
The press release underscored a growing public demand for the upcoming general election to be conducted under a non-partisan caretaker government, emphasizing its role in ensuring fairness and transparency. The BNP argued that the ambassador's statement advocating elections in accordance with the constitution did not resonate with the authentic will of the Bangladeshi people.
Recognizing China as a longstanding friend and development partner, the BNP urged the country to prioritize the will and interests of the Bangladeshi populace. The nuanced statement reflects the opposition's commitment to democratic principles and its call for a transparent electoral process that genuinely mirrors the desires of the people.