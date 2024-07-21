Bangladesh Police Granted 'Shoot-on-Sight' Orders Amid Nationwide Curfew

In response to escalating student-led protests, the Bangladesh government has imposed a nationwide curfew and granted police "shoot-on-sight" orders. The unrest, now one of the most severe the country has seen in over a decade, has resulted in more than 100 deaths and thousands of injuries.
The curfew, which began at midnight on Friday, is set to last until Sunday morning. During this period, police and military personnel are patrolling the streets of Dhaka, while all gatherings and demonstrations have been banned. A communications blackout has also been enforced, with internet and social media access cut off since Thursday night.
Despite a brief lifting of the curfew on Saturday afternoon to allow for essential errands, strict restrictions remain in place. Local media reports suggest that at least 115 people have died, with the government refraining from releasing official figures. The death toll is expected to rise as the situation continues to deteriorate.
The protests began earlier this month on university campuses in response to the reintroduction of civil service job quotas, which students claim are discriminatory and favor the ruling Awami League party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The demonstrations have since expanded into a broader movement against Hasina’s government, which has been accused of authoritarianism, police brutality, and corruption.
The violence has escalated dramatically in recent days. Shafkat Mahmud, a 28-year-old student protester, described the situation as a "civil war" and reported that police have shifted from using rubber bullets to live ammunition. He and other protesters have faced attacks from pro-government supporters armed with machetes and guns.
Friday was particularly brutal, with police allegedly using live ammunition against demonstrators, resulting in at least 40 deaths. Pro-government student groups have also targeted protesters, leading to further chaos. Protesters have taken extreme measures, including setting fire to a state-run broadcaster and breaking into a prison, freeing hundreds of inmates.
Late on Friday, representatives from both sides met to negotiate a resolution. Student leaders are demanding a complete overhaul of the quota system and the reopening of universities. Law and Justice Minister Anisul Huq indicated that the government is willing to discuss these demands.
The situation remains fluid, with ongoing clashes and heavy security measures as Bangladesh grapples with one of its most severe periods of unrest in recent history.