Bangladesh Prepares for Five-Day Durga Puja Festival Amid Flood Challenges

The five-day festival will commence on Wednesday with Kalparambho on Maha Shashthi and conclude on Sunday with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami. Jayanta Kumar Deb noted an increase in the number of puja mandaps, with four more than the 248 mandaps that celebrated Durga Puja in the capital last year. He urged organizers of makeshift puja mandaps to coordinate with all concerned parties while adhering to government guidelines, emphasizing the need for caution and security measures during the Bijoya Dashami procession.