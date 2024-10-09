Bangladesh Prepares for Five-Day Durga Puja Festival Amid Flood Challenges

Masum Billah, Bangladesh
Durga Puja, the largest religious festival for the Bengali Hindu community, will be celebrated at 31,461 puja mandaps across Bangladesh, including 252 in the capital, Dhaka. This information was revealed during a press conference held at the Dhakeshwari National Temple on Tuesday morning.
Jayanta Kumar Deb, President of the Dhaka Mahanagar Puja Committee, read a prepared statement, with notable attendees including Basudeb Dhar, President of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP), General Secretary Santosh Sharma, and Mahanagar Puja Committee General Secretary Dr. Tapash Chandra Paul.
The five-day festival will commence on Wednesday with Kalparambho on Maha Shashthi and conclude on Sunday with the immersion of idols on Bijoya Dashami. Jayanta Kumar Deb noted an increase in the number of puja mandaps, with four more than the 248 mandaps that celebrated Durga Puja in the capital last year. He urged organizers of makeshift puja mandaps to coordinate with all concerned parties while adhering to government guidelines, emphasizing the need for caution and security measures during the Bijoya Dashami procession.
Santosh Sharma, BPUP General Secretary, explained that the total number of puja mandaps has decreased compared to the previous year, as many devotees in flood-affected areas could not arrange puja. He assured that law enforcement agencies would be present at puja mandaps nationwide during the festival, with volunteers deployed at each site. Sharma also mentioned that the Army Chief pledged full cooperation to ensure a peaceful and joyful Durga Puja celebration.
Additionally, a central control room has been established at Dhakeshwari National Temple to monitor overall security in the capital, as organized by the Mahanagar Puja Committee. During the press conference, several demands were made to the government, including a three-day public holiday for Durga Puja from Ashtami to Bijoya Dashami, one day for the Prabarana Purnima of the Buddhist community, and one day for Easter Sunday for the Christian community.