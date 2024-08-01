Jamaat Ameer Condemns Bangladesh Govt's Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatrashibir

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has strongly condemned and protested against the recent government decision to ban the political activities of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir. In a statement issued on August 1, 2024, Dr. Rahman criticized the executive order as unconstitutional, undemocratic, and a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Bangladesh Constitution.
Dr. Rahman accused the government of attempting to suppress the non-political movement led by the student community through violent means, which he described as a massacre carried out by party cadres and law enforcement. He noted that various sections of society, including teachers, cultural figures, journalists, and professionals, have expressed their outrage and are protesting against the government's actions. He also mentioned that the international community has condemned the recent violence.
According to Dr. Rahman, the government’s decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatrashibir is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing movement against its alleged misdeeds. He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami has always operated as a peaceful, democratic, and constructive force in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the education, health, and welfare sectors, and playing a crucial role in establishing the rule of law, justice, and human rights.
He highlighted that Jamaat-e-Islami has historically participated in democratic movements and elections in Bangladesh, and has no connections with militancy, terrorism, or anarchism. He pointed out that six Jamaat leaders were killed in bomb attacks for opposing militancy, underscoring the party’s stance against extremism.
Dr. Rahman further stated that Jamaat-e-Islami has endured government oppression for the past 16 years with patience, and despite these challenges, public sympathy and support for the party have only grown. He condemned the government’s actions as a breach of the constitutional rights of assembly and organization, and called on the party's supporters to remain patient and resilient in the face of these adversities.
The Jamaat Ameer also warned the public to remain vigilant against potential government attempts to frame the party for any future incidents of violence, and urged citizens to raise their voices against what he termed as the government's mass killings, human rights violations, and unconstitutional actions.
In his statement, Dr. Rahman also appealed to the international community, including democratic nations, institutions, and human rights organizations, to condemn the government's undemocratic activities and stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh. He concluded by affirming that the Islamic movement in the country will continue, despite the government's efforts to suppress it.