Bangladesh Resumes Mobile Internet After 10-Day Blackout Amid Protests

Bangladesh has restored mobile internet services as of 3 PM today, ending a 10-day blackout imposed to curb the spread of misinformation amid widespread violence over government job quota reforms. The disruption, which began on 17 July, had been enforced to combat fake news circulating on social media, exacerbating tensions during the protests.
Mobile Internet Restoration and Compensation
Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Zunaid Ahmed Palak, announced a 5GB internet bonus for all users, valid for the next three days, to compensate for the blackout. Despite the restoration, users are still unable to access YouTube on mobile networks, though it remains available via broadband. Additionally, access to TikTok and Meta platforms—including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—remains restricted.
Palak explained that full restoration of data volumes from expired packs would require additional time, hence the decision to provide a temporary bonus. He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and outlined ongoing efforts to resolve the issues with restricted social media access. Representatives from Meta and TikTok have been summoned to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) office on 31 July to address compliance with local regulations and content moderation.
Background and Impact of the Blackout
The mobile internet shutdown was implemented to control the spread of provocative content and misinformation related to the quota reform protests, which have led to significant unrest across the country. The blackout was partly attributed to damage from fires at three major data centers and extensive damage to network cables, causing an estimated loss of Tk500 crore in the telecom sector alone.
Response from the Bangladesh Army and ISPR
The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) condemned the spread of false propaganda targeting the Bangladesh Army, asserting that the army's role has been to support civil administration and restore order. The ISPR emphasized the army's commitment to upholding the law and ensuring public safety.
Casualties and Investigations
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan reported that at least 147 people have died in the violence related to the quota protests, including students, police, and activists. The death toll is still under investigation, and further details will be released as available.
Regarding the detention of five student leaders from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement - Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar, Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, and Hasnat Abdullah - the Home Minister clarified that they were taken into custody for their safety amid the ongoing unrest. The police are questioning them to understand the causes of the violence.
As the situation stabilizes, the government and relevant authorities are focused on restoring full service and addressing the disruptions caused by the protests. Further updates on social media access and other developments are expected following the upcoming BTRC meeting.