Bangladesh Resumes Mobile Internet After 10-Day Blackout Amid Protests

Casualties and Investigations

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan reported that at least 147 people have died in the violence related to the quota protests, including students, police, and activists. The death toll is still under investigation, and further details will be released as available.

Regarding the detention of five student leaders from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement - Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar, Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, and Hasnat Abdullah - the Home Minister clarified that they were taken into custody for their safety amid the ongoing unrest. The police are questioning them to understand the causes of the violence.

As the situation stabilizes, the government and relevant authorities are focused on restoring full service and addressing the disruptions caused by the protests. Further updates on social media access and other developments are expected following the upcoming BTRC meeting.