Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Over Attacks on Diplomatic Missions

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma amid escalating concerns over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

Advertisment

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Dhaka’s “grave concern over the regrettable incidents” outside the Bangladesh High Commission and residence in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, as well as acts of vandalism at its Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22 by “different extremist elements.”

The statement also noted deep concern over violent protests staged outside various Bangladeshi missions across India.

The incidents followed large-scale demonstrations by hundreds of supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi on December 23.

Protesters, holding saffron flags and shouting slogans against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, reportedly broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary, Asad Alam Siam, raised the matter with the Indian envoy, urging authorities in India to enhance security measures for Bangladeshi missions nationwide, diplomatic sources said.

This marked the second summons of High Commissioner Verma within 10 days. Since the formation of Bangladesh’s interim government, he has reportedly been summoned at least six times, relating to various incidents, including the attack on Inquilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi on December 14, when Bangladesh sought India’s cooperation to prevent the attackers from fleeing across the border.

The repeated summons underline growing diplomatic tension as Dhaka calls for stricter safeguards for its missions and personnel in India.

Also Read: Bangladesh Tensions Continue as NCP Leader Survives Gun Attack in Khulna