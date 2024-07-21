Bangladesh Supreme Court Scraps Controversial Job Quotas Amid Deadly Protests

Enisul Huq, the Minister of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, stated that the government is prepared to discuss quota reforms with the protesters. "The Prime Minister has entrusted me and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury with the responsibility to negotiate with them. We are willing to engage in talks at their convenience," Huq said during a media briefing.

"I urge them to consider withdrawing or suspending their movements. Any issue brought before the court will be adjudicated accordingly," he added.