Bangladesh Supreme Court Scraps Controversial Job Quotas Amid Deadly Protests

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has nullified most of the government job quotas that have sparked student-led protests, resulting in at least 133 deaths. The court's Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, ensuring that 93% of government jobs will now be open to candidates on merit, according to reports.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had abolished the quota system in 2018, but its reinstatement by a lower court last month triggered widespread protests and a subsequent government crackdown. It remains unclear how protesters will react to the court's latest decision.
In anticipation of the Supreme Court hearing, the government extended a curfew, with soldiers patrolling the streets of Dhaka, the epicenter of the demonstrations. Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, creating an "information blackout" as police enforced a ban on public gatherings.
As per reports, the curfew initially set to end at 3 p.m. Sunday, was extended indefinitely, though a brief two-hour break allowed residents to gather essential supplies. Authorities have granted "shoot-on-sight" orders to enforce the curfew rules.
Enisul Huq, the Minister of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, stated that the government is prepared to discuss quota reforms with the protesters. "The Prime Minister has entrusted me and Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury with the responsibility to negotiate with them. We are willing to engage in talks at their convenience," Huq said during a media briefing.
"I urge them to consider withdrawing or suspending their movements. Any issue brought before the court will be adjudicated accordingly," he added.
The demonstrations began last month after the High Court reinstated the quota system for government jobs, overturning the 2018 decision to scrap it. This move, which covered 30% of jobs reserved for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 war for independence, followed similar student protests. However, the Supreme Court suspended the High Court order after the government's appeal, setting a date of August 7 for further hearings.
Protesters argue that the quota system benefits supporters of the Awami League party and should be replaced with a merit-based system. Prime Minister Hasina has defended the quotas, emphasizing the contributions of war veterans.
The protests escalated into violence this week, with clashes between anti-quota demonstrators and members of the Awami League's student wing. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades to disperse protesters who blocked railway tracks and major roads. Reports indicate that 133 people have been killed in the violence.
Students fear that the quota system favors Awami League supporters, limiting opportunities for merit-based employment. The unrest is also driven by high youth unemployment and a stagnant economy, with nearly 32 million young people out of work or education in a population of 170 million. Inflation hovers around 10%, and dollar reserves are shrinking, adding to the discontent.
Prime Minister Hasina, who won a fourth consecutive term in January, condemned the violence and called for patience until the Supreme Court's final verdict. She has faced criticism for her handling of the protests, with many accusing her government of authoritarianism and favoritism.
The situation remains tense as Bangladesh awaits the court's decision and the potential for further unrest.