PEC Condemns Death Of Dhaka Times Reporter In Bangladesh Conflict

“We demand a fair probe into the incident that led to the killing of Hasan Mehedi in Dhaka. As the populous country is burning with anti-reservation protests by young people that killed nearly 40 people, the authorities must take precautions to safeguard the media persons on the ground. The journalists in Bangladesh continue to work in an adverse situation because of many laws formulated by Dhaka in recent years. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must look into the matter seriously and also adequately compensate the bereaved family as early as possible,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch).