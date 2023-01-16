Bangladeshi Journo Killed, PEC Demands Fair Probe

New Year brings sad news for scribes as a young journalist from Bangladesh was killed in the first half of 2023.

The journalist has been identified as 27-years-old Ashiqul Islam working for Dainik Paryabekhyan from Brahmanbaria locality (which is adjacent to India’s north-eastern State of Tripura).

Islam was hacked to death on 9 January by a group of miscreants. Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body condemned the killing and demanded a fair probe to book the culprits under the law.

“We have just passed a deadly year for working journalists with 116 casualties across the world. Ukraine has lost 34 media persons followed by Mexico (17), Haiti (8), Pakistan (6), Philippines (5), Colombia, India (4 each), Bangladesh, Israel/Palestine, Honduras, Yemen (3 each), etc in 2022,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC.

Urging Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a high level enquiry to investigate the motive of perpetrators, Lempen also called for an international convention over the matter of jouno-murders.

PEC’s South Asia representative Nava Thakuria revealed that Islam was returning home after attending an evening function when he was targeted by a group of assailants. The culprits left Islam seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by onlookers, but soon succumbed to wounds.