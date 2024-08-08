The Return of Tarique Rahman and Democracy in New Bangladesh

The nation eagerly awaits his arrival from exile, and the anticipation is palpable. The streets are filled with people ready to welcome their leader, their faces alight with hope and determination. Tarique Rahman’s return is not just a political event; it is a symbol of the triumph of democracy over dictatorship, of the will of the people prevailing over oppression. His arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh, one that promises to elevate the country to new heights. The people are ready to embark on this new journey, to build a democratic and just society where every citizen can thrive. Tarique Rahman’s return is not just a homecoming; it is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people of Bangladesh, a celebration of their hard-won freedom.