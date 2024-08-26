Bangladeshi NIT Silchar Alumnus Faces Backlash for Anti-India Facebook Post
Shahadat Hussain Alpi, a Bangladeshi citizen and recent alumnus of NIT Silchar, has come under severe criticism after posting an anti-India message on Facebook.
The post, which compares Indians to dogs and features the slogan "DOGS AND INDIANS ARE NOT ALLOWED," went viral on social media and has sparked widespread outrage.
Alpi, who graduated from NIT Silchar two months ago and is currently residing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, shared the controversial content, originally posted by the Department of Memes at Rajshahi University, on their official Facebook account.
The slogan "DOGS AND INDIANS ARE NOT ALLOWED" displayed on a road sign outside the main gate of Rajshahi University.
The post has provoked strong reactions throughout the Barak Valley, including at NIT Silchar.
Many Indians have expressed their disapproval, citing the irony of such derogatory remarks coming from someone who studied in India, enjoyed its hospitality, and benefited from its educational system.
Meanwhile, in response to the incident, Bajrang Dal has filed a police complaint against Alpi at the Ghungoor police outpost in Silchar, calling for legal action.
It is noteworthy to mention that this incident highlights ongoing sensitivities and the need for respectful dialogue between nations.