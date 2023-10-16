Bangladeshi Scientist Unveils 'Panchabrihi' Miracle: A Single Rice Tree, Four Seasons of Abundance!

Distinguished Bangladeshi scientist, Dr. Abed Chowdhury, has unveiled a groundbreaking revelation that ushers in an era where a solitary rice tree can yield an astonishing quartet of distinct rice varieties, each attuned to different seasons, all while preserving the very tree that nurtures them. In a grand event hosted by the London-Bangla Press Club, Dr. Chowdhury unveiled his brainchild, aptly dubbed 'Panchabrihi', as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.
This paradigm-shifting discovery arrives as a beacon of hope in the face of food shortages perpetuated by recurring natural disasters, perennial floods, and unyielding droughts that afflict the ever-growing population of Bangladesh.
Dr. Chowdhury envisions that by disseminating this innovative rice cultivation technique to farmers across the nation, Bangladesh could potentially ensure food security for its populace for the next half-century.
After extensive research conducted in the region of Sylhet, side by side with local farmers for an extended duration, Dr. Chowdhury harnessed a non-chemical scientific approach to unveil five distinct varieties of rice plants, obviating the need to plant five separate species for cultivation.
This revolutionary revelation not only saves farmers precious time but also safeguards their financial resources, he affirmed.
In response to queries regarding the commercialization of his pioneering rice production method, Dr. Chowdhury emphatically declared, "After much thought on the matter, I have decided that I will not use my invention for commercial purposes, I will make it available to the poor farmers of my country."
He added: "The laboratory of my discovery lies in a picturesque village in Sylhet where I spent my formative years. My research partners there were the humble and hardworking farmers, immersed in the fragrance of Bengal's water and mud.”
Dr. Chowdhury pledged to offer the world a remarkable agricultural innovation and aspired for his breakthrough to elevate the quality of life for the people of Bangladesh. He emphasized that his intention was never to exploit his invention for commercial profit, but rather, to harness it for the betterment of his fellow countrymen.
"May it fortify food security for the people of my homeland," he said.
It is noteworthy that 'Panchabrihi' cultivation now enables a single rice tree to yield one boro variety, two aman varieties, and two aush varieties.
Gene scientist Dr. Abed Chowdhury stands as a leading luminary in the realm of modern biology with an illustrious career. His repertoire of inventions even includes vibrantly colored corn, which he believes could hold the key to cancer-resistant drugs.
Over the years, he has shared his knowledge and conducted research at prestigious institutions such as the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and France's Ecole Normale Supérieure.
