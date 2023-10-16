Bangladeshi Scientist Unveils 'Panchabrihi' Miracle: A Single Rice Tree, Four Seasons of Abundance!

This revolutionary revelation not only saves farmers precious time but also safeguards their financial resources, he affirmed.

In response to queries regarding the commercialization of his pioneering rice production method, Dr. Chowdhury emphatically declared, "After much thought on the matter, I have decided that I will not use my invention for commercial purposes, I will make it available to the poor farmers of my country."

He added: "The laboratory of my discovery lies in a picturesque village in Sylhet where I spent my formative years. My research partners there were the humble and hardworking farmers, immersed in the fragrance of Bengal's water and mud.”