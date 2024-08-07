IMF Reaffirms Support for Bangladesh Amid Political Turmoil

Multilateral Support Crucial

Multilateral institutions play a vital role in Bangladesh’s economy. According to emerging market analysts Tellimer, long-term loans from organizations like the IMF, World Bank, and the Asia Development Bank constitute about 25% of Bangladesh’s GDP. The World Bank, which had commitments totaling $2.85 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, is currently assessing the impact of recent events but has also reaffirmed its commitment to Bangladesh’s development.

Despite political turmoil, Bangladesh's external debt remains manageable, with short-term external debt constituting only 5% of GDP. However, the economy has been struggling with high inflation, a shrinking reserve of foreign currency, and high youth unemployment.