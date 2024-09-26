BAPS Temple In Sacramento Desecrated With Anti-Hindu Messages

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Sacramento area of California was desecrated with anti-Hindu messages on Wednesday night, less than 10 days after a similar incident occurred at the BAPS Mandir in New York. The vandalism included messages such as "Hindus go back," which has raised concerns within the local Hindu community. In response, the community has expressed its resolve to stand united against hate.
"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: 'Hindus go back!' We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," BAPS Public Affairs stated in a post on X.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. The vandals also reportedly cut water lines on the property.
In response to the vandalism, Ami Bera, who represents CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives, condemned the act on X writing, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."
The Hindu American Foundation, an organization that promotes human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism, expressed gratitude to Bera for addressing the hate crime. "Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to 'go home'," the Foundation posted on X.
This incident follows a similar act of vandalism at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024. The Consulate General of India in New York condemned the desecration of the temple in Melville, New York, calling it "unacceptable."
Several US lawmakers also denounced the desecration of the New York temple, demanding accountability from authorities. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and emphasized that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be thoroughly investigated.