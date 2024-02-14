PM Modi Meets Madagascar President in Dubai, Discusses Ways to Advance Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with the President of Madagascar H. E. Mr. Andry Rajoelina, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
Both leaders recognized the two countries' long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties. They discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and to Vision SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region. He conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the developmental journey of Madagascar.
It may be noted that, PM Modi is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple. Yesterday, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event held in Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Further, PM Modi also met the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE HH Sheikh Mohammed in Dubai today. The leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, spanning trade and investment, technology, education and people-to-people ties.
Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence. Moreover, Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India. Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine.
India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic.