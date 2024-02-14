PM Modi Meets Madagascar President in Dubai, Discusses Ways to Advance Bilateral Ties

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence. Moreover, Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India. Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine.

India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic.