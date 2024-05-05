Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet Votes to Shut Al Jazeera's Operations in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Sunday decided to close down Al Jazeera's operations in Israel for the duration of the conflict in Gaza, citing concerns about national security.
The Qatari-funded network, which has been providing continuous coverage of the war from Gaza, strongly denied allegations that it posed a threat to Israel's security, calling them "dangerous and baseless." The network emphasized its commitment to pursue legal action in response.
Netanyahu announced the decision on social media, stating that the "incitement channel" Al Jazeera would be shut down in Israel following a unanimous vote by the cabinet. Israel's communications minister has been instructed to take immediate action, which includes closing Al Jazeera's offices, confiscating equipment, and blocking its broadcasts and websites. However, there are concerns that Al Jazeera may challenge the decision in court.
This move comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Al Jazeera, with the network accusing Israeli authorities of deliberately targeting and killing its journalists during the conflict. Israel, on the other hand, maintains that it does not target journalists.
A government statement said Israel's communications minister signed orders to "act immediately", but at least one lawmaker who supported the closure said Al Jazeera could still try to block it in court.