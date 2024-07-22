"Biden’s Decision to Pass the Torch Reflects His Deep Commitment to Country": Obama

Former President Barack Obama released a statement today commending President Joe Biden's tenure and character, while also announcing Biden's decision not to seek re-election.
"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me," Obama stated. "Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order."
Reflecting on his choice of Biden as vice president 16 years ago, Obama praised Biden's deep empathy, resilience, and fundamental decency. He noted Biden’s belief that everyone counts as a cornerstone of his character.
Since taking office, Biden has made significant strides, Obama highlighted. These achievements include ending the pandemic, creating millions of jobs, lowering prescription drug costs, passing major gun safety legislation, and making historic investments to address climate change. Internationally, Biden restored America's global standing, revitalized NATO, and led efforts against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Obama contrasted Biden's tenure with the previous administration, stating that Biden "pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration." He credited Biden with reminding the nation of its core values: trust, honesty, kindness, hard work, democracy, rule of law, and accountability.
The former president acknowledged Biden's right to run for re-election given his track record. However, he expressed understanding of Biden's decision to step aside in favor of a new nominee, seeing it as a testament to Biden's love for the country and his dedication to public service.
Obama expressed confidence in the Democratic Party's ability to select an outstanding nominee for the upcoming election, believing that Biden's vision for America will be prominently showcased at the Democratic Convention in August. He emphasized the importance of carrying Biden's message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.
In closing, Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama extended their gratitude to Joe and Jill Biden for their leadership and commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality.
"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," Obama remarked, "but I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."
The announcement marks a pivotal moment in American politics as the Democratic Party prepares for the 2024 election without Biden at the helm.