US President Endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 Presidential Nomination, Declines Reelection Bid

In a surprising announcement on his social media platform X, US President Joseph R. Biden declared that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee, stating, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."