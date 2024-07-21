US President Endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 Presidential Nomination, Declines Reelection Bid

In a surprising announcement on his social media platform X, US President Joseph R. Biden declared that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee, stating, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
President Biden highlighted the accomplishments of his administration over the past three and a half years, including the strongest economy in the world, historic investments in rebuilding the nation, lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, expanding affordable health care, providing care to veterans, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court, and enacting significant climate legislation.
Reflecting on these achievements, Biden stated, "America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today." He credited the American people for their role in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic and economic crisis, protecting democracy, and strengthening alliances globally.
Emphasizing his decision to focus on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term, Biden expressed, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."
President Biden expressed his gratitude to Vice President Harris for her partnership and thanked the American people for their faith and trust. He concluded by reaffirming his belief in the unity and strength of the nation, stating, "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."
President Biden is expected to address the nation later this week to provide more details about his decision.