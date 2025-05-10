BIG BREAKING: Fresh Ceasefire Crumbles Within Hours, India Blames Pakistan for Provocations

In a major development late Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan has violated a fresh ceasefire agreement reached just hours earlier between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.

“An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan,” Misri stated.

He further added, “The Indian Armed Forces is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion.”

The sudden escalation has shattered hopes of de-escalation, intensifying tensions along the Line of Control once again.

