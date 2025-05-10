"This Is Not a Ceasefire," Claims CM Omar Abdullah Amid Explosions in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns over a potential breach of the ceasefire, as explosions were reportedly heard across Srinagar.

In a statement, Abdullah claimed, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!! This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. pic.twitter.com/HjRh2V3iNW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

The claim comes as tensions remain high in the region, with residents reportedly hearing blasts near critical areas of the city.

The situation has sparked concerns regarding the stability of the ceasefire agreement. Authorities have yet to comment on the specifics of the incident, while security forces have been on heightened alert in the region.

Earlier this evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours today. During the conversation, both sides reached an agreement to halt all forms of firing and military action, on land, in the air, and at sea, effective from 1700 hours IST.

