Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged indicating that Ukrainian forces have killed 40 North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia. According to The Sun TV, these troops were deployed alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region of Ukraine.
A wounded North Korean soldier recounted the grim circumstances, stating that Ukrainian forces killed 40 soldiers from his brigade. He revealed that North Korean troops were sent to engage the Ukrainian army without adequate information or proper weaponry.
Following the confirmation of North Korean troop deployments in Russia, some senior Ukrainian commanders have expressed scepticism about the capabilities of the North Korean military, asserting that there is little cause for concern.
Additionally, reports indicate that Russian forces have taken 18 North Korean soldiers hostage. Just days prior, these soldiers had attempted to escape their scheduled deployment but were captured approximately 40 miles away. They were reportedly left in the jungles of Kursk without food or basic necessities for several days.
The Ukrainian military has issued a warning to North Korean troops, urging them to surrender rather than face certain death in combat. In a recent communication, the Ukrainian army released a video showcasing a camp constructed for North Korean soldiers, in which the troops are encouraged to lay down their arms.
Furthermore, US intelligence suggests that there are around 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, with approximately 8,000 stationed in the Kursk region. Notably, these soldiers have yet to be observed actively engaging in combat against Ukrainian forces.
In response to the involvement of North Korean troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented in an interview with The Sun, stating, “Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the reaction of the Western countries. Putin is also watching the response of NATO countries and South Korea, and I am sure that after these reactions Putin will expand his army.”