ECI Allows Political Campaigning Amid Dip In Covid-19 Cases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that political parties and candidates will be allowed to hold meetings, rallies and roadshows, subject to respective State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) regulations and prior permission of district authorities.

The ECI announced the relaxations in view of the declining Covid-19 cases in the country. It said that the 50 percent cap now stood relaxed.

The central polling body, in a notification, said that the decision was taken after a periodic review of the Covid-19 status in the country, especially in the poll bound states.

The note read, “Today, the Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of COVID in the country and especially in the poll bound states. As per updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the COVID cases have already declined significantly and have come to a minimal level in the country.”

It said that the number of cases had declined from 3.47 lakh on January 21 to 13.4 thousand on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

“Even in the reported cases, the maximum number of cases are from non-poll going states. Specially in the poll going states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, total number of cases which were more than 16.7 thousand at peak on January 22, have come down to just about 500 cases on February 22,” it added.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Elections: Polling For 4th Phase Begins