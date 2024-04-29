Nani Opo, the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Schedule Tribe (ST) Morcha, has been recognized for his outstanding contributions in the field of social work.
He received the prestigious Technology Excellence Award at a ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal, last April 27, 2024.
The award was presented by Sujata Koirala, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal, in the presence of distinguished guests and dignitaries.
Nani Opo, a prominent figure in Indian politics and social activism, was invited to Kathmandu to represent India at the Technology Excellence Awards 2024.
His remarkable efforts and initiatives in the realm of social work have garnered widespread recognition, earning him this esteemed accolade. As the National Vice President of BJP's ST Morcha, Opo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to uplift marginalized communities and promote inclusivity.
During the ceremony, Sujata Koirala, a respected figure in Nepalese politics, commended Nani Opo for his significant contributions towards societal advancement and empowerment. The award serves as a testament to Opo's dedication and vision in harnessing technology for the betterment of society, particularly in addressing the needs of underprivileged and marginalized groups.
In his acceptance speech, Nani Opo expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him and reiterated his commitment to serving society and leveraging technology for social good. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between nations to tackle pressing social issues and promote sustainable development.
The Technology Excellence Awards 2024 witnessed participation from renowned personalities, industry leaders, and policymakers, highlighting innovative solutions and advancements in various technological domains. Nani Opo's recognition underscores the significance of grassroots initiatives and community-driven approaches in fostering positive change and inclusive growth.
It may be mentioned that Nani Opo's receipt of the Technology Excellence Award in Kathmandu is a testament to his exemplary leadership and commitment to social welfare. His dedication to leveraging technology for the betterment of society sets a commendable example for leaders across nations.
The recognition not only honors Opo's achievements but also reinforces the importance of fostering collaboration and innovation in addressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable development.