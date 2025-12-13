Rahul Gandhi Meets Lionel Messi in Hyderabad, Receives Signed Jersey

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Argentine football icon Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on Saturday as the global superstar arrived in the city for the second leg of his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025.

The meeting took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where Messi is participating in a series of fan engagements and sporting events.

During their brief interaction, Messi presented a signed jersey to the Congress MP, a gesture that drew attention amid the buzz surrounding the football legend’s India visit. The two exchanged pleasantries before Messi proceeded to address fans gathered at the venue.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Messi thanked Indian fans for their unwavering support. “The truth is that I’ve seen a lot of things before getting here, throughout this whole time, during the last World Cup, and honestly, thank you so much for all this love,” he said.

Calling his India visit an honour, the World Cup-winning captain added that he was grateful to share these moments with fans in the country.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present at the event. Before Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, the Chief Minister spent a few informal moments on the ground with Messi, casually kicking the football and interacting with the Argentine star.

Following his Hyderabad engagement, Messi is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Sunday, where authorities have put in place tight security arrangements in view of large public gatherings.

Mumbai Police have announced restrictions on items such as water bottles, metal objects and coins inside stadium premises, while watchtowers have been erected to closely monitor crowd movement.

In Mumbai, Messi is expected to attend the Padel GOAT Cup event at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium), followed by a celebrity football match. He will later proceed to the Wankhede Stadium around 5 pm for the main event of the GOAT India Tour.

As part of his India itinerary, the football legend is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, marking another high-profile moment in his tour, which has drawn massive attention from fans and dignitaries alike.

Also Read: Chaos Erupts at Lionel Messi’s Kolkata G.O.A.T. Tour Stop; Organiser Arrested