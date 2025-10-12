Border Clashes Erupt Between Taliban & Pakistan; Iran, Qatar & Saudi Arabia Urge Restraint

Tensions flared along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after Taliban and Pakistani forces exchanged heavy fire, following an air strike on Kabul earlier this week.

According to Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Taliban forces launched “successful retaliatory attacks” against Pakistan in response to “repeated violations” and air strikes on Afghan territory. He said the operation concluded at midnight on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Afghan attacks “unprovoked” and asserted that Pakistani forces were responding “with a stone for every brick.” He said firing by Afghan forces on civilian areas was a “blatant violation of international law,” adding that Pakistan’s troops had given a “prompt and effective response.”

Radio Pakistan reported that the clashes occurred at around six locations along the border and that the Pakistan Army responded with “strong, intense fire,” sharing footage of gunfire and artillery lighting up the night sky. It did not confirm whether the fighting had ended.

The confrontation follows Thursday’s air strike on Kabul, which the Taliban blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad denied involvement but accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering Pakistani Taliban militants, allegedly backed by India — a charge New Delhi strongly denies. The Taliban, for its part, insists it does not allow its soil to be used against other nations.

The escalating conflict has drawn regional concern. Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have all urged both countries to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on state television that “both sides must exercise restraint,” emphasizing that stability between Afghanistan and Pakistan “contributes to regional stability.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern” over the border violence, urging both nations to “prioritise dialogue and diplomacy” and avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry echoed similar sentiments, calling for “dialogue and wisdom” to maintain peace. It reaffirmed Riyadh’s support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting stability and prosperity for the “brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”

Also Read: Pakistan Imposes Section 144, Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Twin City Protests