Pakistan Imposes Section 144, Suspends Mobile Internet Amid Twin City Protests

The Pakistan government has taken sweeping security measures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid ongoing protests, suspending mobile internet indefinitely and imposing Section 144 across the cities.

According to an official letter from the Interior Ministry to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the decision to halt mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi starting Friday night.

Reports indicate the suspension has already affected several areas of Rawalpindi as authorities move to maintain law and order.

To contain possible unrest, the Punjab provincial government in Pakistan has also imposed Section 144 across the province until October 18, banning public assemblies and religious or political gatherings.

The restrictions aim to prevent potential unrest and maintain public safety, according to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The order, effective immediately, exempts prayers, weddings, funerals, offices, and courts from the ban.

However, it enforces a complete prohibition on the display of weapons, public gatherings, and the use of loudspeakers throughout Punjab during this period.

Transportation Services Disrupted

In Lahore, the Orange Line Train and Metro Bus services have been suspended, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

Several routes have been closed, and operations at the city terminal, Rahbar terminal, and other bus stands have also been halted.

Additional Restrictions in Rawalpindi

Amid heightened security concerns, the Rawalpindi District Administration has specifically enforced Section 144 in the district until October 17.

Under the notification, gatherings of five or more people are banned, pillion riding on motorcycles is prohibited, and any attempt to remove police barriers is considered a criminal offense.

The carrying of weapons, sticks, shotguns, ball bearings, and explosives is strictly forbidden, with authorities warning of strict legal action against violators.

Protests Paralyze Twin Cities

The ongoing protests by religious groups have further disrupted daily life. In Islamabad, multiple entry points to the Red Zone and other areas have been sealed with containers, including Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, Nadra Chowk, and Marriott Chowk, leaving only Margalla Avenue accessible.

Metro Bus services and the CDA inter-city bus have been suspended indefinitely.

Faizabad on Murree Road, including the bus stand, has been closed, and Zero Point has been sealed, causing severe traffic disruptions.

