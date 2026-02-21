Brazilian President Welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Holds Talks with Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are holding high-level bilateral talks in New Delhi, aimed at reviewing the full spectrum of relations between India and Brazil.

Mr Lula, heading a delegation of more than a dozen ministers as well as business leaders, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday (February 18, 2026) for a global summit.

He addressed the AI Impact summit in Delhi on Thursday (February 19, 2026), calling for a multilateral and inclusive global governance framework for artificial intelligence.

On Saturday (February 21, 2026), he was given a ceremonial welcome and paid his tributes to India’s independence hero, Mahatma Gandhi, before going into the meeting with Mr Modi.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on a range of regional and global issues, including cooperation in multilateral forums, global governance, and matters concerning the Global South.

The two countries have been Strategic Partners since 2006, with Brazil emerging as India’s largest trading partner in the Latin American region.

Over the years, bilateral cooperation has expanded into areas such as trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, critical minerals, rare earth materials, and science and technology. Both countries also work closely on innovation and sustainable development initiatives.

India and Brazil hold common positions on major global issues, including UN reforms, climate change, and counter-terrorism. They also collaborate actively in plurilateral forums like BRICS, IBSA, G20, G4, the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Their cooperation extends to larger multilateral bodies, including the UN, WTO, and UNESCO.

The talks in New Delhi are expected to further strengthen the already close ties between India and Brazil, setting the stage for deeper collaboration on global challenges and mutual development priorities.

