PM Modi Arrives In Brazil For G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday as part of his three-nation tour to participate in the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit. Modi's arrival was marked by a warm reception from Indian delegates, led by Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Suresh Reddy.

Expressing his anticipation for the summit, PM Modi posted on X, stating, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." The Prime Minister also shared photographs of his arrival and reception at the airport.

The Indian community in Brazil eagerly welcomed the Prime Minister, waving Indian flags and holding portraits of him. One member of the diaspora shared with ANI, "We are excited for this moment. We wanted to meet the leader of one of the largest democracies in the world." Another added, "It's an honour to see him in person. It is a proud moment for us."

PM Modi’s visit to Brazil follows his earlier stop in Nigeria, where he engaged in productive discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Their talks centered on enhancing bilateral relations in key areas such as defence, technology, health, and education. Additionally, Modi pledged India’s support for Nigeria’s flood relief efforts with the provision of 20 tons of humanitarian aid.

India's Role In G20 Summit

India’s role at the G20 Summit holds particular significance as a member of the Troika, building on the successes of its own G20 presidency. Prime Minister Modi emphasized Brazil’s commitment to continuing efforts to elevate the priorities of the Global South.

He remarked, “In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India’s successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people’s G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders.”

