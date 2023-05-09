World
BREAKING: Former Pak PM Imran Khan Arrested
Khan has been implicated in over one hundred cases since his ouster from power in April last year.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been arrested outside Islamabad High Court, reports emerged on Tuesday. Khan has been implicated in over one hundred cases since his ouster from power in April last year.
He was ousted as PM after losing a no-confidence vote last year. Khan however alleged that his ouster was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.