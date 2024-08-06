Calls For Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus To Lead Interim Govt In Bangladesh

Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Bangladesh have proposed the formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, aiming to address the country's ongoing political turmoil, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.
This proposal was announced in a video message released early Tuesday by key student leaders Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Bakar Mazumdar.
The announcement followed a statement by Nahid Islam on Monday night, in which he indicated that an outline for an interim government would be developed within the next 24 hours, according to the Dhaka Tribune.
The developments come in the wake of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country. Her exit occurred after a crackdown on demonstrations, initially sparked by protests against job quotas, escalated into a broader movement demanding her resignation, resulting in hundreds of deaths.
As violence continued to escalate across Bangladesh on Monday night, the student movement leaders decided to swiftly announce their position, even in the middle of the night.
On Monday night, President Mohammed Shahabuddin approved the formation of an interim government to manage the nation's affairs. Following this, a meeting was convened at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation. The meeting included the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as political party leaders and civil society members.
The decision to form an interim government was made after consultations with military leaders, political figures, and civil society representatives, as detailed in a press release issued by Muhammad Shiplu Zaman, Assistant Press Secretary of Bangabhaban. The Army has been assigned the responsibility of curbing vandalism and restoring law enforcement, which has significantly deteriorated since Sheikh Hasina's departure on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced that Tarique Rahman, the party's acting chairman, would be returning to the country shortly.
Speaking to the media on Monday at 9:30 pm, Mirza Fakhrul stated, "You all know that our leader, Tarique Rahman, has been unjustly exiled abroad due to false cases. He has fully supported this movement, and we have taken steps to bring him back to the country immediately. Insha'Allah, we will be successful."
He further added, "It has been decided that our leader Begum Khaleda Zia will be released immediately. Those who were imprisoned for political reasons will also be released. Now, in the current situation, all political parties, students, and the public will work together to control it."
Addressing the nation, Mirza Fakhrul emphasized the importance of restraint, urging, "We have achieved a great victory, a great success. To maintain this success, let's show restraint, not act out of anger or hatred, not attack anyone, and not damage any institutions. Especially, let's not attack our religious minority brothers."
He also stressed the responsibility of protecting minorities, stating, "It is our sacred duty to protect them. I urge everyone in our party not to give the opportunity to miscreants to harm others."