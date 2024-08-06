Travel Advisory Issued for Indians Travelling to UK Amid Unrest

The High Commission of India in London has issued a travel advisory advising citizens travelling to the United Kingdom to exercise caution in light of the violent protests across the country.
Visitors from India have been advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. The High Commission of India in London also stated that the situation is being closely monitored.
“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK,” the advisory from the Indian High Commission in London read.
“It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway,” the advisory further read.
The volatile situation in the United Kingdom was triggered after three young girls were stabbed in an event in Southport, a town in northwest England, last week. The incident has been exploited by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, leading to widespread misinformation on social media platforms.
Rioters targeted mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers, leading to hundreds of arrests. In response, the government announced plans to deploy a specialized police force to address the unrest. The violence, driven by tensions over immigration and housing for asylum-seekers, has been further intensified by economic challenges and deteriorating public services.