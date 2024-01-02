Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Declared Terrorist By Centre Under UAPA

Canada-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and gangster Satwinder Singh, more commonly known as Goldy Brar was declared terrorist by centre on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has identified Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
A close associate of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and has been conducting his crimes from there since then. He has been accused of various crimes including extortion and targeted killings in Punjab and smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials via drones. Goldy Brar was also the chief orchestrator of the killing of popular Indian musician Sindhu Moose Wala in 2022. Goldy Brar also has links with BKI operative Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.
Together with Landa and Bishnoi, Brar is a part of a global terror-criminal syndicate handled by Landa from Canada. Their activities include acts of violence against of prominent figures and professionals in social, religious and political spheres.
Currently based in Brampton, Canada, Goldy Brar hails from Muktsar Sahib city in Punjab. Goldy Brar is 56th individual terrorist to be proscribed under UAPA since it was amended in 2019. His close associate Landa was declared an ‘individual’ terrorist only a few days ago.
In an official notification, the Centre said Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, the son of Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur born on 11.04.1994, who presently lives in Canada's Brampton, is associated with the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa.
According to the report, Brar was involved in many deaths and "professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and posting claims of killings on different social media platforms."
According to the Centre, Goldy Brar has been implicated in the smuggling of high-grade weaponry, ammunition, and explosive materials across the border via drones and supplying them to his violent actions.
It said Brar has been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order of Punjab through "nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities."
Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa, Punjab, in 2022. Brar was the brains behind the Moose Wala murder, according to the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the case.
Goldy is a chargesheeted accused of killing Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Kumar in Faridkot in November 2022. As per the NIA, the Bishnoi gang including Brar had provided the killers with a rocket-propelled grenade to help carry out the May 2022 attack on the Punjab state intelligence headquarters in Mohali, on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.
He is also accused of murdering Faridkot Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar alias Pehalwan, which he did to avenge the murder of his cousin Gurlal Brar, according to the police.
Brar is also accused of killing an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case.
Brar faces a non-bailable warrant with both an Interpol red corner notice and and a lookout circular issued on June 15, 2022.