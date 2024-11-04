India Strongly Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Canada

India strongly condemned the violence that erupted outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada's Brampton, describing the incident as "deeply disturbing." A group of men, waving pro-Khalistani flags, reportedly attacked devotees with sticks, an event that was captured in viral videos across social media platforms.
In an official statement, the High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed concern over the violent disruption that occurred on November 3 during routine consular services organized in collaboration with local authorities. "As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organized/plan consular camps during this period, for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian)," the statement noted. The High Commission had previously requested the Canadian authorities to implement robust security measures for these events, given the prevailing security situation in Canada.
"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers," the statement continued. The Commission expressed grave concern for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals who rely on these services.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, asserting that "the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." However, Trudeau faced criticism from opposition MP Chandra Arya, who claimed that extremists were exploiting Canada's "freedom of expression" to incite violence. Arya stated, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today," referring to the assault on Hindu-Canadian devotees. He emphasized that Khalistani extremists have penetrated not only the political apparatus but possibly law enforcement agencies as well.
In response to the violence, the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) issued a statement urging local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. They described the incident as a "distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community." The OSGC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members and called for unity and compassion among diverse beliefs.
"This incident reaffirms that violence has no place in our society," the OSGC concluded, encouraging community leaders and members to come together to foster a safe and respectful environment.