India Strongly Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Canada

In an official statement, the High Commission of India in Ottawa expressed concern over the violent disruption that occurred on November 3 during routine consular services organized in collaboration with local authorities. "As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organized/plan consular camps during this period, for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian)," the statement noted. The High Commission had previously requested the Canadian authorities to implement robust security measures for these events, given the prevailing security situation in Canada.