Canada Expels Top Indian Diplomat Over Allegations of Sikh Leader's Assassination

Canada has expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat from the country following "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Canadian citizen and Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Parliament, stating that Canadian security agencies have been actively investigating these allegations. Trudeau expressed his government's commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable for Nijjar's murder.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia, was fatally shot in his truck in June by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC. His assassination shocked and angered the sizable Sikh community in Canada, which numbers in the hundreds of thousands.
India had previously designated Nijjar as a terrorist threat, associating him with a Sikh separatist movement.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, confirmed the expulsion of the Indian diplomat and revealed that the individual in question is the head of the Indian intelligence agency in Canada. Joly emphasized that Canada is committed to uncovering the truth behind Nijjar's assassination.