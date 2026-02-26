Not Linked to Violent Crimes: Canada Shifts Stance Ahead of PM Carney's India Visit

The Canadian federal government has said it does not believe India is currently linked to violent crimes on Canadian soil, a marked shift in its stance. The assessment was conveyed by senior officials during a media briefing in Ottawa ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s nine-day visit to India, according to the Toronto Star.

The remarks indicate that Canadian authorities no longer see ongoing foreign interference or violent activity tied to India, marking a shift from earlier public allegations that had severely strained bilateral ties.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there has been “very robust diplomatic engagement,” including dialogue between national security advisers. “We’re confident that that activity is not continuing,” the official stated.

Another official added that the trip would not proceed if concerns about such activities were ongoing.

Nijjar Killing, Diplomatic Fallout

Relations between Ottawa and New Delhi deteriorated sharply after the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in British Columbia.

Months later, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was “credible” evidence linking agents of the Indian government to Nijjar’s death. New Delhi categorically denied the allegation.

The dispute triggered reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and a prolonged diplomatic standoff. In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alleged that Indian government agents were linked to violent crime in Canada, including death threats and possible involvement in homicides.

However, officials briefing reporters this week suggested those earlier concerns about active foreign interference or repression tied to India are no longer ongoing.

Security Cooperation

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to travel to Mumbai and New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is being positioned as part of Ottawa’s effort to pursue a more pragmatic foreign policy and deepen economic engagement with India.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said both countries have agreed to appoint liaison officers to strengthen cooperation on criminal investigations.

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, told the Toronto Star that disagreements should be managed through dialogue rather than by damaging the broader relationship. He suggested Canada had overreacted when the allegations first surfaced.

Earlier this week, speaking to ANI, Patnaik said recent discussions between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin marked a significant step forward in bilateral security cooperation.

He said both sides have developed an action plan to address issues, including fentanyl smuggling, transnational organised crime, violent extremism, illegal immigration fraud, cybercrime and cybersecurity.

Sikh Activists Push Back

Despite the diplomatic overture, sections of Canada’s Sikh community remain critical. Moninder Singh, a religious leader in British Columbia, told the Toronto Star that Vancouver police recently warned him of an imminent threat to his life and that of his family — the fourth such warning since Nijjar’s killing.

Protests were also held on Parliament Hill by members of Sikhs for Justice, the organisation with which Nijjar was associated. Demonstrators opposed renewed engagement with India and reiterated their demand for Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh state.

Former national security adviser Jody Thomas said Canada’s intelligence assessment was sufficient to assign accountability, but stressed that the legal threshold for public disclosure differs from that of the United States. She described the security issue as “a live issue” that still requires resolution.

Diplomatic Recalibration

Ottawa maintains that trade expansion and people-to-people ties can progress alongside law enforcement cooperation. The Carney government has framed the visit as part of a broader geopolitical recalibration, including efforts to diversify trade relationships and reduce economic dependence on the United States.

Officials argue that sustained diplomatic engagement and improved security coordination have created conditions for a cautious reset in India–Canada relations.

Carney’s visit is now set to test whether both governments can move beyond a fraught chapter marked by allegations, expulsions and protests — while balancing domestic political sensitivities and ongoing investigations.