Canadian PM Mark Carney Set to Arrive in India Today for First Official Visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to arrive in Mumbai today for his first official visit to India, marking what many are calling a significant diplomatic reset between the two countries.

The four-day visit, from February 27 to March 2, comes at a crucial time as Canada looks to reduce its economic dependence on the United States and deepen ties with fast-growing economies like India. The trip is also aimed at restoring momentum in India–Canada relations after a turbulent phase in recent years.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney will begin his visit in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to hold business engagements and interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry leaders, financial experts, innovators, educators, and representatives of Canadian pension funds operating in India.

He will travel to New Delhi on March 1. On March 2, Carney and Modi will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders are expected to review and expand the India–Canada Strategic Partnership.

The two prime ministers last met in November 2025 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where they reviewed progress in bilateral ties.

According to official statements, the discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research and innovation, artificial intelligence, defence, and people-to-people ties.

A major highlight of the visit will be the India–Canada CEOs Forum on March 2, which both leaders will attend. The forum is expected to bring together top business figures from both countries to explore new investment opportunities.

India emerged as Canada’s seventh-largest trading partner in 2024, with two-way trade reaching USD 30.8 billion. Both countries have now agreed to formally launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The proposed trade pact aims to more than double bilateral trade to USD 70 billion by 2030.

Talks are also expected to cover increased Canadian uranium exports to India, possible Indian purchases of Canadian heavy crude, and collaboration in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Relations deteriorated sharply in 2023 after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament that there were credible accusations linking Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver. India strongly denied the allegations and accused Ottawa of giving space to extremist elements.

The dispute escalated in 2024 with the reciprocal recall and expulsion of senior diplomats, pushing relations to one of their lowest points in decades.

However, the political landscape changed after Carney led the Liberal Party to victory in the April 2025 parliamentary elections. Since then, both sides have signalled a willingness to rebuild trust and move forward with a “constructive and balanced partnership” based on mutual respect and economic cooperation.

Carney’s outreach to India also reflects Canada’s broader strategy to diversify trade partnerships beyond the United States.

Recent tensions with US President Donald Trump, including controversial remarks about Canada’s sovereignty and aggressive trade policies, have raised concerns in Ottawa about over-reliance on the American market.

Experts believe this has accelerated Canada’s push to strengthen economic links with major Asian economies, including India.

Officials say the Carney–Modi meeting will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum in bilateral ties and lay the groundwork for a forward-looking partnership.

Beyond trade and energy, the visit is expected to reinforce cooperation in education, innovation, talent mobility, and cultural exchanges, areas where both countries already share strong connections through a large Indian diaspora in Canada.