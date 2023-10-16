Canadian PM’s Navratri Greetings Shine Amid Khalistani Controversy

Amid the Khalistani controversy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday extended his greetings on Navratri festival.
PM Trudeau said, “Over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri.
“Navratri is one of the most important and sacred festivals in the Hindu faith, commemorating the victory of the goddess Durga over the buffalo-headed demon Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. Often seen as a celebration of feminine energy, it is a time for friends and family to come together and honour century-old traditions with prayers, joyous performances, special meals, and fireworks.”
“For all Canadians, Navratri also offers an opportunity to learn more about the rich history and culture of Hindu communities and to recognize their invaluable contributions to Canada’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. Today’s celebrations remind us that diversity is one of Canada’s greatest strengths,” he said.
“On behalf of my family and the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Navratri this year,” PM Trudeau extended greetings.
It may be mentioned that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia, was fatally shot in his truck in June by two masked gunmen outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC. His assassination shocked and angered the sizable Sikh community in Canada, which numbers in the hundreds of thousands. India had previously designated Nijjar as a terrorist threat, associating him with a Sikh separatist movement.
Canada expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat from the country following "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the assassination of Nijjar. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, confirmed the expulsion of the Indian diplomat and revealed that the individual in question is the head of the Indian intelligence agency in Canada. Joly emphasized that Canada is committed to uncovering the truth behind Nijjar's assassination.
Right after this move of the Canadian Government, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the allegations as ‘absurd ‘and ‘motivated’. On the other hand, world leaders also expressed their ‘deep concerns’ on the accusations leveled against India.
Good news! Pratidin Time is now on WhatsApp Channels. To get the latest news updates, click here.